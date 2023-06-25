Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ffos Las and Pontefract on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Denis Anthony 3.35 Ffos Las

Solid second the last twice and looks poised to go one better

Sympathise 4.35 Ffos Las

Has form figures of 211 in handicaps and looks open to further progress

Blow Your Horn 5.15 Pontefract

Still looks favourably handicapped and is taken to complete a hat-trick

Luisa Casati 4.45 Pontefract

Has hit major new heights this season and can follow up her Goodwood win

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 25 June 2023Last updated 08:00, 25 June 2023
