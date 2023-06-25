Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ffos Las and Pontefract on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Denis Anthony 3.35 Ffos Las
Solid second the last twice and looks poised to go one better
Sympathise 4.35 Ffos Las
Has form figures of 211 in handicaps and looks open to further progress
Blow Your Horn 5.15 Pontefract
Still looks favourably handicapped and is taken to complete a hat-trick
Luisa Casati 4.45 Pontefract
Has hit major new heights this season and can follow up her Goodwood win
