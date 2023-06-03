Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Epsom on Saturday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Kolsai 12.50 Epsom

In receipt of a hefty age allowance, this unexposed colt can upset his older rivals. He's bred to be a Group performer and looks a good prospect.

Military Order 1.30 Epsom

He showed superior stamina late in the day when winning the Lingfield Derby Trial and this long straight can see him to good effect, as it did with his brother Adayar when he outgalloped his Derby rivals two years ago.

Zuffolo 2.45 Epsom

A cosy, strong-travelling winner at Redcar (5f, good) 12 days ago with further improvement very much on the cards.

Mr Wagyu 5.05 Epsom

Last year's winner of this race is well handicapped on last season's best form and earns the vote on the back of an encouraging run at York.

