TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Epsom on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Rhoscolyn 2.35 Epsom
Recorded an emphatic win on this card two years ago and is favourably treated back here

Westover 3.10 Epsom
His cracking Derby effort showed that he handles Epsom well and he shaped nicely in Dubai when last seen

Marhaba The Champ 3.45 Epsom
Further improvement from this lightly raced 4yo could see him follow up his reappearance win at York

Savethelastdance 4.30 Epsom
Her finishing effort to win by 22l at Chester ensures that she is top of the list

Published on 2 June 2023Last updated 08:00, 2 June 2023
