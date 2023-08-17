Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Epsom, Newbury, Wolverhampton and Newmarket on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today. . .

Redredrobin 4.10 Epsom
On a roll this summer and she can register a sixth win of the campaign.

Halla Dubai 4.20 Newbury
Well worth another chance judged on the strength of his final novice effort.

Jack Of Clubs 4.35 Wolverhampton
Finished a close third over C&D last month and only found one too good in a big field at Thirsk last week.

Porfin 5.45 Newmarket
Recent C&D winner who went close under a penalty at Yarmouth last week and is well treated on this return to sprinting.

Read this next:

'He's the one to beat if returning to that level' - Paul Kealy with three Friday selections 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 18 August 2023Last updated 12:21, 18 August 2023
