Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Epsom, Newbury, Wolverhampton and Newmarket on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today. . .
Redredrobin 4.10 Epsom
On a roll this summer and she can register a sixth win of the campaign.
Halla Dubai 4.20 Newbury
Well worth another chance judged on the strength of his final novice effort.
Jack Of Clubs 4.35 Wolverhampton
Finished a close third over C&D last month and only found one too good in a big field at Thirsk last week.
Porfin 5.45 Newmarket
Recent C&D winner who went close under a penalty at Yarmouth last week and is well treated on this return to sprinting.
