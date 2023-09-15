Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

The Goat 3.35 Doncaster

Dramatic improvement when storming 12l clear on soft ground for handicap debut at Glorious Goodwood (1m4f), whereas his other three turf runs were on good to firm; sixth in the Melrose at York (1m6f) three weeks ago was a fair effort but it's the prospect of soft ground, perhaps also good to soft, which would make him a mouthwatering proposition for supporters.

Cherry 4.10 Doncaster

Second to a subsequent Listed winner over C&D (soft) before comfortably justifying odds-on favouritism in a Goodwood maiden (1m2f, soft); there's good reason to believe this mark could be on the light side for handicap debut; strongly respected.

Persuasion 4.45 Doncaster

Coming here at the top of his game, winning over 7f at Thirsk and then narrowly failing to peg back a rival who enjoyed first run on him at Haydock last week; well-run race at this trip should be fine and although he has rarely been seen on slower than good, he ran a good race on heavy as a 3yo; Ryan Moore booked; big chance.

Succession 5.20 Doncaster

Won at Bath (5f, good to soft) on second start and close second at Wolverhampton (6f, AW) last Thursday on nursery debut, when clear of the third; runs before a 4lb rise kicks in and he's a key player.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

