Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster, Goodwood and Newmarket on Saturday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Monsieur Kodi 1.50 Goodwood
Richard Fahey's 4yo has been a model of consistency this season and won't mind what the weather does

Amusement 2.40 Newmarket
Has been holding her own in better races of late and, with form over further, she should be strong at the finish

Star Of Lady M 2.45 Doncaster
Steadily working her way back into form in handicaps this year and found only one too good at York eight days ago. She won't mind what the weather does

Bielsa 3.35 Goodwood
The Stewards' Cup is a notable absentee from Kevin Ryan's trophy cabinet but that could change this afternoon as Bielsa and Aleezdancer give him a strong hand

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 5 August 2023Last updated 08:00, 5 August 2023
