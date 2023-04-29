Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster and Wolverhampton on Saturday evening
Rhythm 5.40 Doncaster
The Ruth Carr stable continues to tick along nicely and this 5yo didn't look all out when completing a hat-trick on her Newcastle reappearance.
Sirius White 6.00 Wolverhampton
Beaten just a short head over C&D last time and remains relatively unexposed.
Wedgewood 7.00 Wolverhampton
Appears to be still improving judging by her C&D success a fortnight ago when she had a couple of today's rivals behind her.
Timewave 7.45 Doncaster
Made it 2-3 in handicaps with his eased-down win at Southwell three weeks ago.
