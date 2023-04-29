Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster and Wolverhampton on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

5.40 Doncaster

The Ruth Carr stable continues to tick along nicely and this 5yo didn't look all out when completing a hat-trick on her Newcastle reappearance.

6.00 Wolverhampton

Beaten just a short head over C&D last time and remains relatively unexposed.

7.00 Wolverhampton

Appears to be still improving judging by her C&D success a fortnight ago when she had a couple of today's rivals behind her.

7.45 Doncaster

Made it 2-3 in handicaps with his eased-down win at Southwell three weeks ago.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.