Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster and Lingfield

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Queen's Company 6.20 Doncaster

Looked well suited by the step up to 1m2f when winning at Yarmouth last month and can overcome a 4lb rise.

Inverinate 8.15 Lingfield

Can improve further, having followed a close call here with a tidy AW win in a race that is working out well.

San Francisco Bay 8.45 Lingfield

Off the mark at Wolverhampton last month and backed that up with a close call on turf here last Saturday.

Desert Voice 9.00 Doncaster

Displayed a pretty good turn of foot to assert at Yarmouth last month and, after only two runs, she should have further improvement to come.

