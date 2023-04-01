Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster and Kempton on Saturday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
The Grey Falco 2.52 Stratford
His Southwell third last time was only his second outing for the Ben Pauling yard and he's well treated over fences judged on his hurdle form.
Aztec Empire 3.15 Kempton
He is the youngest in the field, easily the most lightly raced and gave a smooth performance when hot favourite on his move up to 2m here last time out.
Awaal 3.35 Doncaster
This very lightly raced 4yo was seriously impressive when winning on his handicap debut at Redcar last October.
Had To Be Hugo 5.05 Uttoxeter
Lightly raced, he looked a winner in waiting last time and should be suited by today's extra yardage.
