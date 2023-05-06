Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster and Hexham on Saturday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Danzan 6.55 Doncaster
Fought out the finish to last year's Ayr Bronze Cup with Fast And Loose. Has the benefit of a recent run and can confirm the placings.
Up For Parol 7.10 Hexham
If anywhere near the form he showed when third in the Lanzarote Hurdle, he could easily make this belated return to fences a winning one.
Valsad 7.25 Doncaster
Provided the ten-month absence is no bother, he may well prove difficult to beat. He looks capable of further improvement and takes a drop back in class.
Fingal's Hill 8.40 Hexham
Earns clear preference in his hat-trick bid, as he wasn't fully extended to score at Newcastle in April.
