Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chester and Southwell on Thursday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Alder 2.40 Chester
The form pick and continues to improve so has excellent claims
Hamish 3.15 Chester
Campaigned to great effect and looks set for another Ormonde success
City Streak 3.45 Chester
Solid option as he's steadily progressive and has form over C&D
Roshambo 4.10 Southwell
Showed plenty on Tapeta in 2022 and more success awaits her
