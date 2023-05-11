Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chester and Southwell on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Alder 2.40 Chester
The form pick and continues to improve so has excellent claims

Hamish 3.15 Chester
Campaigned to great effect and looks set for another Ormonde success

City Streak 3.45 Chester
Solid option as he's steadily progressive and has form over C&D

Roshambo 4.10 Southwell
Showed plenty on Tapeta in 2022 and more success awaits her

Published on 11 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 11 May 2023
