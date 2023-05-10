Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chester and Kelso on Wednesday afternoon

The best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Seantrabh 2.05 Chester
He didn't make an appearance until the autumn but ended the season with a useful win on soft at Catterick and should be all the better for his recent return at Thirsk.

Savethelastdance 2.40 Chester
There should be plenty more to come from this filly, who is taken to enhance Aidan O'Brien's excellent record in the race.

Boomslang 3.25 Kelso
Gives the impression he's a likely improver now handicapping and back up in distance.

Tasever 3.45 Chester
Always on the back foot after getting squeezed out early on his reappearance but it was all positive from there as he kept on takingly to finish second.

Published on 10 May 2023
