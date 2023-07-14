Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chester and Chepstow on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Legal Reform 5.45 Chester

6yo who has won his last three starts and is as good as ever; strongly respected

Bluebell Time 6.35 Chepstow

Very respectable sixth in higher-grade company at Newbury last week; cheekpieces on here

Count D'Orsay 8.05 Chester

Ended long losing run in game fashion two weeks ago; big player up just 4lb

Turner Girl 8.55 Chepstow

Placed all four starts this season and ought to be in the thick of things again

