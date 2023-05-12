Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chester and Ascot on Friday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Baryshnikov 2.05 Chester
Last year's winner can stage a repeat off the same mark, having given positive signals at Pontefract 18 days ago.
Call My Bluff 3.15 Chester
Thorough stayer who goes well on softer than good and at this track. He looks set for a big run.
Novel Legend 4.55 Chester
Has form figures of 1211 since sent beyond 1m4f, most recently scoring by 6l at Newbury (2m, soft). His future mark is 7lb higher.
Docklands 5.20 Ascot
There are reasons to believe that he has got in lightly for his first handicap. His sire was effective on soft going.
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on the final day of Chester's May meeting on Friday
Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.