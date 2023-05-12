Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chester and Ascot on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

2.05 Chester

Last year's winner can stage a repeat off the same mark, having given positive signals at Pontefract 18 days ago.

3.15 Chester

Thorough stayer who goes well on softer than good and at this track. He looks set for a big run.

4.55 Chester

Has form figures of 1211 since sent beyond 1m4f, most recently scoring by 6l at Newbury (2m, soft). His future mark is 7lb higher.

5.20 Ascot

There are reasons to believe that he has got in lightly for his first handicap. His sire was effective on soft going.

