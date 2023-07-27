Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chepstow, Newmarket and York on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Friday evening

Hastily 5.09 Chepstow

The lightly raced Irish challenger has run really well in both outings since returning last month, including when only just beaten at Naas last time.

Spirit Dancer 7.50 York

Plenty of good course-and-distance form includes a win in this race last year and he can take it again.

Terwada 8.10 Newmarket

Justified favouritism with a nine-length success at Nottingham. He can progress further and cope with an opening mark of 90.

Sympathise 8.25 Chepstow

Remains unexposed after just seven starts and has been in irresistible form lately. She can complete the four-timer.

