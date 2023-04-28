Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chepstow and Southwell

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

White Rhino 6.15 Southwell

Last month's C&D success took his handicap record to 3-3

Deere Mark 7.00 Chepstow

Returns to calmer waters and remains of major interest

Royal Lake 7.25 Southwell

Likely to build on his last-time-out Fontwell win

Haven't Time 8.10 Chepstow

Interesting off an attractive mark on his handicap debutHeavy rain Sandownpark since 6pm and with volumes to come uncertain, I think sensible to take stock in the morning.

Published on 28 April 2023Last updated 11:00, 28 April 2023
