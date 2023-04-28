Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chepstow and Southwell
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
White Rhino 6.15 Southwell
Last month's C&D success took his handicap record to 3-3
Deere Mark 7.00 Chepstow
Returns to calmer waters and remains of major interest
Royal Lake 7.25 Southwell
Likely to build on his last-time-out Fontwell win
Haven't Time 8.10 Chepstow
Interesting off an attractive mark on his handicap debutHeavy rain Sandownpark since 6pm and with volumes to come uncertain, I think sensible to take stock in the morning.
Read these next:
Paul Kealy bagged a 20-1 winner on Thursday - and he's back with four selections at Sandown, Perth and Punchestown
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.