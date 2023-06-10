Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chepstow and Lingfield on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.

Class Member 6.55 Chepstow

Posted a good effort when placed at Lingfield recently and is not yet fully exposed.

Easy Equation 7.15 Lingfield

Has scored twice this year, including a strong-finishing win over C&D last Thursday. Only 2lb higher on this drop back in grade.

Macs Dilemma 8.00 Chepstow

He has a very good record at this track and moves back up to his optimum trip after a good second over 6f here last month.

Fact Or Fable 8.30 Chepstow

It could be a good opportunity for this 6yo, who scores high marks for his consistency this year and won over today's trip on fast ground last month.

