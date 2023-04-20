Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford on Thursday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Letmelivemylife 6.00 Chelmsford
Has done well for new yard and is taken to complete a four-timer
Kentucky Kingdom 6.30 Chelmsford
Respectable record over C&D and is ahead of the assessor
Street Life 7.30 Chelmsford
Interesting back down in grade with Billy Loughnane booked
World Without Love 8.30 Chelmsford
Has a good chance on the pick of her 3yo form
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips for Cheltenham and Newmarket on Thursday
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.