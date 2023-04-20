Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Letmelivemylife 6.00 Chelmsford
Has done well for new yard and is taken to complete a four-timer

Kentucky Kingdom 6.30 Chelmsford
Respectable record over C&D and is ahead of the assessor

Street Life 7.30 Chelmsford
Interesting back down in grade with Billy Loughnane booked

World Without Love 8.30 Chelmsford
Has a good chance on the pick of her 3yo form

Published on 20 April 2023Last updated 11:00, 20 April 2023
