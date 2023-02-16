Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

5.30 Chelmsford

Runner-up in sprint handicaps on his last two starts and he split two subsequent winners at Newcastle last time. This 4yo is still lightly raced.

7.00 Chelmsford

Judged on her two efforts since joining the Kublers, she looks poised to strike.

8.00 Chelmsford

Made a bold bid behind an odds-on rival over C&D two weeks ago and is only 1lb higher than for that close call.

8.30 Chelmsford

Completed a double in smooth style at Southwell on Sunday and looks a strong contender in his hat-trick bid.

