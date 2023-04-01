Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford on Saturday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Boasty 6.00 Chelmsford
Last year's winner has been running consistently well lately and takes a slight drop in grade.
Prenup 6.30 Chelmsford
Her successful stable debut at Wolverhampton last month has already been franked and she should appreciate the step back up in trip.
Iconic Moment 7.00 Chelmsford
Had only a short head to spare at Lingfield but shaped as though this extra furlong on a more galloping track would suit him. He can maintain his unbeaten record.
Beyond Equal 7.30 Chelmsford
Starts the season off a handy mark and has gone well fresh on several occasions in the past.
