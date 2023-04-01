Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

6.00 Chelmsford

Last year's winner has been running consistently well lately and takes a slight drop in grade.

6.30 Chelmsford

Her successful stable debut at Wolverhampton last month has already been franked and she should appreciate the step back up in trip.

7.00 Chelmsford

Had only a short head to spare at Lingfield but shaped as though this extra furlong on a more galloping track would suit him. He can maintain his unbeaten record.

7.30 Chelmsford

Starts the season off a handy mark and has gone well fresh on several occasions in the past.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.