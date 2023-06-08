Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford and Yarmouth on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Inverinate 6.50 Chelmsford

The Lingfield runner-up is taken to go one better turned out quickly. He has evidently improved for a gelding operation and is ahead of the assessor

Trueman 7.10 Yarmouth

Further improvement looks to be on its way and that should secure him a win on his handicap debut

Come On John 8.10 Yarmouth

He is on a roll and has a solid chance to complete the hat-trick if last week's Brighton form is repeated

Kynsa 8.50 Chelmsford

Showed much improved form at Doncaster last time and could have been let in lightly on this handicap debut

