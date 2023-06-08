Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford and Yarmouth on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Inverinate 6.50 Chelmsford
The Lingfield runner-up is taken to go one better turned out quickly. He has evidently improved for a gelding operation and is ahead of the assessor

Trueman 7.10 Yarmouth
Further improvement looks to be on its way and that should secure him a win on his handicap debut

Come On John 8.10 Yarmouth
He is on a roll and has a solid chance to complete the hat-trick if last week's Brighton form is repeated

Kynsa 8.50 Chelmsford
Showed much improved form at Doncaster last time and could have been let in lightly on this handicap debut

Read these next:

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples   

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hamilton and Leopardstown on Thursday   

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 8 June 2023Last updated 11:00, 8 June 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips