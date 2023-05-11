Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford and Thirsk on Thursday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Monsieur Fantaisie 6.00 Chelmsford
Looks poised to gain a first success since joining current yard
Fiscal Policy 6.30 Chelmsford
Ahead of the assessor turned out quickly
Indian Creak 7.40 Thirsk
Can defy a 5lb penalty for last week's Windsor win
Sparks Fly 8.10 Thirsk
Mud-loving filly who looks set to complete a hat-trick
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips on day two of Chester's May festival
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.