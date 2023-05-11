Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford and Thirsk on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Monsieur Fantaisie 6.00 Chelmsford
Looks poised to gain a first success since joining current yard

Fiscal Policy 6.30 Chelmsford
Ahead of the assessor turned out quickly

Indian Creak 7.40 Thirsk
Can defy a 5lb penalty for last week's Windsor win

Sparks Fly 8.10 Thirsk
Mud-loving filly who looks set to complete a hat-trick

Published on 11 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 11 May 2023
