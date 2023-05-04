Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford and Lingfield on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Lafan 5.35 Lingfield

Made an immediate impact for his new yard and is still well treated on his old form despite going up 8lb for a recent Wolverhampton win.

What Will Be 6.45 Chelmsford

2-2 over C&D and has a very positive jockey booking in William Buick.

Sovereign Spirit 8.05 Lingfield

Recorded a clearcut success in a similar event over C&D last week, likely to improve further in handicaps and holds leading claims under a 6lb penalty.

Wyvern 8.45 Chelmsford

Has form figures of 2132 in his 7f races this year, with a career-best effort at this course most recently.

Read these next:

Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples  

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Thursday   

'He is likely to have more to offer' – our expert tipster with three fancies on Thursday  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 4 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 4 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips