Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford and Lingfield on Thursday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Lafan 5.35 Lingfield
Made an immediate impact for his new yard and is still well treated on his old form despite going up 8lb for a recent Wolverhampton win.
What Will Be 6.45 Chelmsford
2-2 over C&D and has a very positive jockey booking in William Buick.
Sovereign Spirit 8.05 Lingfield
Recorded a clearcut success in a similar event over C&D last week, likely to improve further in handicaps and holds leading claims under a 6lb penalty.
Wyvern 8.45 Chelmsford
Has form figures of 2132 in his 7f races this year, with a career-best effort at this course most recently.
