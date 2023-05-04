Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford and Lingfield on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

5.35 Lingfield

Made an immediate impact for his new yard and is still well treated on his old form despite going up 8lb for a recent Wolverhampton win.

6.45 Chelmsford

2-2 over C&D and has a very positive jockey booking in William Buick.

8.05 Lingfield

Recorded a clearcut success in a similar event over C&D last week, likely to improve further in handicaps and holds leading claims under a 6lb penalty.

8.45 Chelmsford

Has form figures of 2132 in his 7f races this year, with a career-best effort at this course most recently.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.