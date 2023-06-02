Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick, Stratford and Doncaster on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Runninwild 7.25 Catterick
Progressive sprinter who can leave last month's reappearance behind him
Caryto Des Brosses 7.35 Stratford
Runs this track well and did well to finish second over an inadequate trip last month
Bookmark 8.50 Doncaster
Won twice over C&D last year and the return to this track makes her an interesting proposition
Prospect 9.00 Catterick
Ran well in a better race at Thirsk two weeks ago and may be the answer for a yard back in good form
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.