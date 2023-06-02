Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick, Stratford and Doncaster on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Runninwild 7.25 Catterick

Progressive sprinter who can leave last month's reappearance behind him

Caryto Des Brosses 7.35 Stratford

Runs this track well and did well to finish second over an inadequate trip last month

Bookmark 8.50 Doncaster

Won twice over C&D last year and the return to this track makes her an interesting proposition

Prospect 9.00 Catterick

Ran well in a better race at Thirsk two weeks ago and may be the answer for a yard back in good form

