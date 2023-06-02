Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick, Stratford and Doncaster on Friday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Runninwild 7.25 Catterick
Progressive sprinter who can leave last month's reappearance behind him

Caryto Des Brosses 7.35 Stratford
Runs this track well and did well to finish second over an inadequate trip last month

Bookmark 8.50 Doncaster
Won twice over C&D last year and the return to this track makes her an interesting proposition

Prospect 9.00 Catterick
Ran well in a better race at Thirsk two weeks ago and may be the answer for a yard back in good form

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 2 June 2023Last updated 11:00, 2 June 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips