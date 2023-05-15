Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick, Musselburgh and Wolverhampton on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Zoom Star 2.50 Catterick
Dual C&D winner whose latest effort is a solid piece of form

Bicep 3.30 Musselburgh
2-2 over C&D and remains unexposed at this trip

Oasis Prince 3.50 Catterick
C&D scorer who represents a stable in red-hot form

Bobby Joe Leg 4.10 Wolverhampton
Went very close in a higher grade last Monday

Read this next:

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 15 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 15 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips