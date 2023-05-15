Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick, Musselburgh and Wolverhampton on Monday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Zoom Star 2.50 Catterick
Dual C&D winner whose latest effort is a solid piece of form
Bicep 3.30 Musselburgh
2-2 over C&D and remains unexposed at this trip
Oasis Prince 3.50 Catterick
C&D scorer who represents a stable in red-hot form
Bobby Joe Leg 4.10 Wolverhampton
Went very close in a higher grade last Monday
Read this next:
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 15 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 15 May 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement