Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick, Haydock and Wolverhampton on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.

3.30 Haydock

Ran creditably in a better handicap at Newmarket on 2,000 Guineas day

5.12 Catterick

Can defy a penalty for his Thirsk success turned out quickly

5.25 Wolverhampton

In-form contender who is effective over C&D and has strong claims

5.40 Haydock

Can build on her good reappearance effort and get off the mark

