Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick, Haydock and Wolverhampton on Thursday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.
Chasseral 3.30 Haydock
Ran creditably in a better handicap at Newmarket on 2,000 Guineas day
Mr Jetman 5.12 Catterick
Can defy a penalty for his Thirsk success turned out quickly
Triggered 5.25 Wolverhampton
In-form contender who is effective over C&D and has strong claims
Fahari 5.40 Haydock
Can build on her good reappearance effort and get off the mark
Published on 25 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 25 May 2023
