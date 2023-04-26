Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick and Ludlow

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Sainte Doctor 2.10 Ludlow

Provided she's just as good in cheekpieces, she could well follow up her Chepstow win. She remains well handicapped and now goes back against her own sex.

Ballycamus 2.40 Ludlow

Took his form to a new level when a pushed-out winner at Newbury last month and is not yet fully exposed over 3m.

We'll Go Again 3.25 Catterick

Posted a good second over fences at Market Rasen last time and should be highly competitive on this return to the Flat.

Langholm 4.30 Catterick

Loves this track and ran very well in defeat last time, when it took a career best by the winner to beat him.

2023 Punchestown festival tips: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts  

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for Wednesday's five meetings  

Published on 26 April 2023Last updated 10:43, 26 April 2023
