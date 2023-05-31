Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Cartmel and Warwick on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Lady Reset 7.40 Warwick

Ran well on the Flat last week following wind surgery and is taken to get back to winning ways

Grey Skies 7.50 Cartmel

Won at Perth last month and he is selected to score again

Mix Master 8.10 Warwick

Running quite well until coming down two out on chase debut at Ludlow and he has fast-ground form

Dressedforsuccess 8.20 Cartmel

Course specialist for whom heavy ground was an excuse at Carlisle last time out

