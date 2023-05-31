Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Cartmel and Warwick on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Lady Reset 7.40 Warwick
Ran well on the Flat last week following wind surgery and is taken to get back to winning ways

Grey Skies 7.50 Cartmel
Won at Perth last month and he is selected to score again

Mix Master 8.10 Warwick
Running quite well until coming down two out on chase debut at Ludlow and he has fast-ground form

Dressedforsuccess 8.20 Cartmel
Course specialist for whom heavy ground was an excuse at Carlisle last time out

Published on 31 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 31 May 2023
