TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Carlisle, Wolverhampton and Lingfield on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Alpina Express 3.50 Carlisle
Looks capable of defying a penalty for last week's win

Strategic Fortune 4.10 Wolverhampton
Last-time-out success took his C&D record to 3-4

Purple Martini 4.53 Carlisle
Beat a pair of subsequent triple winners on latest outing

Alpine Girl 5.00 Lingfield
Recent C&D scorer who looks open to further progress

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 19 June 2023Last updated 08:00, 19 June 2023
