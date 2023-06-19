Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Carlisle, Wolverhampton and Lingfield on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Alpina Express 3.50 Carlisle

Looks capable of defying a penalty for last week's win

Strategic Fortune 4.10 Wolverhampton

Last-time-out success took his C&D record to 3-4

Purple Martini 4.53 Carlisle

Beat a pair of subsequent triple winners on latest outing

Alpine Girl 5.00 Lingfield

Recent C&D scorer who looks open to further progress

