TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Carlisle, Salisbury and Worcester on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.

Grandfather Tom 2.40 Salisbury
Has won four of his last five starts and was as good as ever at Leicester 11 days ago

Albegrey 3.20 Carlisle
Bolted up over C&D last week and could take some beating under a penalty

Star Zinc 3.50 Carlisle
Came through to win comfortably at Southwell and he should get a strong pace

Sermando 5.03 Worcester
His Fakenham win has some strength to it and he is taken to follow up

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 28 June 2023Last updated 08:00, 28 June 2023
