Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Carlisle and Redcar on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

4.00 Redcar

Course-and-distance winner as a juvenile who did well in the circumstances to be fourth on his reappearance and can build on that today

4.10 Carlisle

Took time to get off the mark but he beat a subsequent winner in good style at Hamilton and is just 3lb higher here

4.40 Carlisle

Strong form on her sole two-year-old start and looks set to build on a promising reappearance on the all-weather

5.05 Redcar

Unexposed three-year-old who looked a winner waiting to happen when pulling clear with the favourite at Musselburgh and runs off the same mark today

