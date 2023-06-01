Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Carlisle and Market Rasen on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Lenebane 6.40 Market Rasen
Kicked off her handicap career with a promising third behind a resurgent rival over C&D
Tardree 7.10 Market Rasen
Could take advantage of a most attractive hurdles mark on this return from a break
B Associates 8.30 Carlisle
Got off the mark when beating a subsequent winner at Musselburgh and a 4lb rise looks fair
Graces Quest 9.00 Carlisle
Is on a handy mark, has scored here and has conditions to suit
Read this next:
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield, Ripon and Yarmouth on Thursday afternoon
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.