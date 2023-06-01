Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Carlisle and Market Rasen on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Lenebane 6.40 Market Rasen

Kicked off her handicap career with a promising third behind a resurgent rival over C&D

Tardree 7.10 Market Rasen

Could take advantage of a most attractive hurdles mark on this return from a break

B Associates 8.30 Carlisle

Got off the mark when beating a subsequent winner at Musselburgh and a 4lb rise looks fair

Graces Quest 9.00 Carlisle

Is on a handy mark, has scored here and has conditions to suit

