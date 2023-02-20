Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Carlisle and Lingfield on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon . . .

2.45 Carlisle

Ran well behind a progressive rival at Plumpton seven days ago and is likely to go up in the weights once reassessed

3.15 Carlisle

Runs off bottom weight now upped in class and this improving 6yo can take his chase record to 3-3

3.35 Lingfield

Hit a clear personal best with his easy win on his handicap and chase debut at Taunton

4.45 Lingfield

Unexposed over fences and he chased home a major improver in a Ffos Las handicap last month

Read these next:

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.