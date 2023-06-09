Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Brighton, Market Rasen and Thirsk on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Jeans Maite 1.40 Thirsk

Back down to a feasible mark and she could take some pegging back

Master Sully 2.30 Brighton

Back at the top of his game with a near miss in a C&D handicap two weeks ago

King Alexander 2.50 Market Rasen

Won with something in hand when taking a handicap two starts ago and looks capable of better

Sun Festival 3.30 Brighton

Has been knocking on the door recently including at Windsor on his penultimate run

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.