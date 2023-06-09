Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Brighton, Market Rasen and Thirsk on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Jeans Maite 1.40 Thirsk
Back down to a feasible mark and she could take some pegging back
Master Sully 2.30 Brighton
Back at the top of his game with a near miss in a C&D handicap two weeks ago
King Alexander 2.50 Market Rasen
Won with something in hand when taking a handicap two starts ago and looks capable of better
Sun Festival 3.30 Brighton
Has been knocking on the door recently including at Windsor on his penultimate run
