Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Brighton, Huntingdon and Wolverhampton on Tuesday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
I'm Mable 2.23 Brighton
Can regain the winning thread now dropped in grade off a handy mark
Qoya 3.00 Huntingdon
Looks to be on a good mark for her handicap hurdle debut
Al Azhar 3.53 Brighton
Commands respected off a workable mark back down in grade
H Key Lails 4.40 Wolverhampton
C&D winner in March and holds solid claims back at 0-55 level
Published on 23 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 23 May 2023
