TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Brighton, Huntingdon and Wolverhampton on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

I'm Mable 2.23 Brighton

Can regain the winning thread now dropped in grade off a handy mark

Qoya 3.00 Huntingdon

Looks to be on a good mark for her handicap hurdle debut

Al Azhar 3.53 Brighton

Commands respected off a workable mark back down in grade

H Key Lails 4.40 Wolverhampton

C&D winner in March and holds solid claims back at 0-55 level

Published on 23 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 23 May 2023
