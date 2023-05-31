Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley, Hamilton and Newton Abbot on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a lucky 15 bet this afternoon.

Ballinsker 2.30 Newton Abbot
Made all when beating a clear second at Chepstow last month and a 4lb rise for that win looks fair

Sherborne 4.00 Newton Abbot
Turned things around after wind surgery with an easy win at Ffos Las three weeks ago

Hostelry 4.40 Beverley
In a good run of form and should deliver another bold show after her last-gasp win last week

Arkenstaar 4.50 Hamilton
The style of his recent C&D win suggests that he has a good chance to follow up

Published on 31 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 31 May 2023
