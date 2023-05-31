Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley, Hamilton and Newton Abbot on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a lucky 15 bet this afternoon.

Ballinsker 2.30 Newton Abbot

Made all when beating a clear second at Chepstow last month and a 4lb rise for that win looks fair

Sherborne 4.00 Newton Abbot

Turned things around after wind surgery with an easy win at Ffos Las three weeks ago

Hostelry 4.40 Beverley

In a good run of form and should deliver another bold show after her last-gasp win last week

Arkenstaar 4.50 Hamilton

The style of his recent C&D win suggests that he has a good chance to follow up

