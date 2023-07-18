Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley and Lingfield on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Rory The Cat 3.10 Beverley

On the up for his new yard

Jazzagal 4.20 Beverley

Shaped well over C&D ten days ago

Ice Cool Harry 4.35 Lingfield

Improving and his form has substance

Eight Mile 5.05 Lingfield

Can defy a penalty for Brighton win

