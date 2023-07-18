Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley and Lingfield on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Rory The Cat 3.10 Beverley
On the up for his new yard

Jazzagal 4.20 Beverley
Shaped well over C&D ten days ago

Ice Cool Harry 4.35 Lingfield
Improving and his form has substance

Eight Mile 5.05 Lingfield
Can defy a penalty for Brighton win

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: after 6-1 and 9-1 winners on Monday who do our tipsters fancy next? 

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 18 July 2023Last updated 08:00, 18 July 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips