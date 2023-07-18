Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley and Lingfield on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Rory The Cat 3.10 Beverley
On the up for his new yard
Jazzagal 4.20 Beverley
Shaped well over C&D ten days ago
Ice Cool Harry 4.35 Lingfield
Improving and his form has substance
Eight Mile 5.05 Lingfield
Can defy a penalty for Brighton win
