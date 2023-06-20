Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley and Brighton on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Red Alert 7.00 Brighton

4-8 at Brighton, three of those wins coming over this trip including when getting up to beat today's rival Big Time Maybe one week ago.

Spring Is Sprung 7.15 Beverley

Having just his third run for sprint specialist Paul Midgley, he can strike after shaping nicely in a big field at York three weeks ago.

Beltane 7.45 Beverley

Has gone very close on both runs for this stable and another win may well be imminent.

Letter Of The Law 9.00 Brighton

​Beat Rivas Rob Roy by just over 2l over C&D last month and is taken to confirm the form on just 1lb worse terms.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.





