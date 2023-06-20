Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley and Brighton on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Red Alert 7.00 Brighton
4-8 at Brighton, three of those wins coming over this trip including when getting up to beat today's rival Big Time Maybe one week ago.

Spring Is Sprung 7.15 Beverley
Having just his third run for sprint specialist Paul Midgley, he can strike after shaping nicely in a big field at York three weeks ago.

Beltane 7.45 Beverley
Has gone very close on both runs for this stable and another win may well be imminent.

Letter Of The Law 9.00 Brighton
Beat Rivas Rob Roy by just over 2l over C&D last month and is taken to confirm the form on just 1lb worse terms.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



Published on 20 June 2023Last updated 11:00, 20 June 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips