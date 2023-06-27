Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Beverley and Brighton on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Eye Up Its The Boss 2.45 Beverley

Has gone very close the last twice to winning off a similar mark to today's.

Eton Blue 3.30 Brighton

Made a perfectly respectable seasonal reappearance here 18 days ago and remains very well treated on some of last year's form.

Sir Winston 4.00 Brighton

The Roger Varian-trained progressive four-year-old got off the mark with a convincing win over course and distance last month and was only narrowly denied in his follow-up bid.

Bear To Dream 4.30 Brighton

Has a record of 132132 in handicaps at this track and remains feasibly treated off 1lb lower than her last winning mark.

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Brighton and Newbury on Tuesday

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.