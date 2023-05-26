Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath, Goodwood and Haydock on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.

Maghlaak 2.05 Haydock
Has an illustrious pedigree and could be a lightly raced 4yo to follow

Mashadi 2.50 Bath
Dual silver medallist who sets a good standard

Boarhunt 5.05 Bath
Unexposed contender who should cope with this drop in trip and is open to some improvement

Yorksea 5.20 Goodwood
Could be well handicapped and Gary Moore has won two of the last three renewals of this race with capable hurdlers

Published on 26 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 26 May 2023
