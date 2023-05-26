Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath, Goodwood and Haydock on Friday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.
Maghlaak 2.05 Haydock
Has an illustrious pedigree and could be a lightly raced 4yo to follow
Mashadi 2.50 Bath
Dual silver medallist who sets a good standard
Boarhunt 5.05 Bath
Unexposed contender who should cope with this drop in trip and is open to some improvement
Yorksea 5.20 Goodwood
Could be well handicapped and Gary Moore has won two of the last three renewals of this race with capable hurdlers
