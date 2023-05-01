Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath, Beverley, Warwick and Kempton on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

2.23 Bath

Has left the distinct impression there is more to come from him at some point

3.28 Beverley

Has been knocking at the door since handicapping and is taken to open his account

4.22 Warwick

Won over C&D off today's mark when fresh in the autumn and returns here after another break

4.50 Kempton

Returns from a break under his optimum conditions and last season was a good one

