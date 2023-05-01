Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath, Beverley, Warwick and Kempton on Monday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Dercol 2.23 Bath
Has left the distinct impression there is more to come from him at some point
River Usk 3.28 Beverley
Has been knocking at the door since handicapping and is taken to open his account
Somekindofstar 4.22 Warwick
Won over C&D off today's mark when fresh in the autumn and returns here after another break
Only Money 4.50 Kempton
Returns from a break under his optimum conditions and last season was a good one
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Monday
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.