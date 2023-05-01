Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath, Beverley, Warwick and Kempton on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Dercol 2.23 Bath
Has left the distinct impression there is more to come from him at some point

River Usk 3.28 Beverley
Has been knocking at the door since handicapping and is taken to open his account

Somekindofstar 4.22 Warwick
Won over C&D off today's mark when fresh in the autumn and returns here after another break

Only Money 4.50 Kempton
Returns from a break under his optimum conditions and last season was a good one

Published on 1 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 1 May 2023
