Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath and Perth on Wednesday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Damascus Steel 6.40 Bath
Two good efforts from two runs off this mark in handicap company, finding just a Sir Mark Prescott handicap debutant too strong last week.
Cool Croi 7.00 Perth
Took a step forward on her recent handicap debut when sixth at Downpatrick and promises better to come now that her stamina is drawn out further.
Jumping Jet 7.30 Perth
Gordon Elliott's charge arrives on the up and can take another step forward on her handicap debut.
Hourless 8.10 Bath
He appeared to win with something up his sleeve at Wolverhampton and a 2lb rise looks lenient.
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips on Wednesday
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
'He must be in top form at home' – our red-hot tipster returns with three fancies at York
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.