TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath and Perth on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Damascus Steel 6.40 Bath

Two good efforts from two runs off this mark in handicap company, finding just a Sir Mark Prescott handicap debutant too strong last week.

Cool Croi 7.00 Perth

Took a step forward on her recent handicap debut when sixth at Downpatrick and promises better to come now that her stamina is drawn out further.

Jumping Jet 7.30 Perth

Gordon Elliott's charge arrives on the up and can take another step forward on her handicap debut.

Hourless 8.10 Bath

He appeared to win with something up his sleeve at Wolverhampton and a 2lb rise looks lenient.

Published on 17 May 2023Last updated 11:00, 17 May 2023
