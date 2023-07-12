Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath and Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .

All In The Hips 6.40 Bath

Clear second here two weeks ago and has strong claims off the same mark

We're Reunited 7.10 Bath

In-form contender who is well suited by this course

Mawkeb 8.30 Kempton

Interesting off a very handy mark dropped in class

Meng Tian 9.00 Kempton

Favourably treated on some of his AW form this year

