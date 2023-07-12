Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath and Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .

All In The Hips 6.40 Bath
Clear second here two weeks ago and has strong claims off the same mark

We're Reunited 7.10 Bath
In-form contender who is well suited by this course

Mawkeb 8.30 Kempton
Interesting off a very handy mark dropped in class

Meng Tian 9.00 Kempton
Favourably treated on some of his AW form this year

Read this next:

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick, Lingfield and Yarmouth on Wednesday afternoon  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 12 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 12 July 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips