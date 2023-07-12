Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath and Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .
All In The Hips 6.40 Bath
Clear second here two weeks ago and has strong claims off the same mark
We're Reunited 7.10 Bath
In-form contender who is well suited by this course
Mawkeb 8.30 Kempton
Interesting off a very handy mark dropped in class
Meng Tian 9.00 Kempton
Favourably treated on some of his AW form this year
