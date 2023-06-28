Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath and Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.

Symbol Of Hope 7.10 Bath

Multiple course winner who is at the top of his game and has Billy Loughnane up

Molly Valentine 7.50 Kempton

Ran well when third over C&D three weeks ago and races off the same mark

Chips And Rice 8.20 Kempton

Returned to action with a Polytrack win in April and ran better than the bare facts when third at Ascot last time

Kraken Filly 8.40 Bath

C&D winner who is thriving under the tutelage of Joe Ponting and can emerge on top

