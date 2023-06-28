Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bath and Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.
Symbol Of Hope 7.10 Bath
Multiple course winner who is at the top of his game and has Billy Loughnane up
Molly Valentine 7.50 Kempton
Ran well when third over C&D three weeks ago and races off the same mark
Chips And Rice 8.20 Kempton
Returned to action with a Polytrack win in April and ran better than the bare facts when third at Ascot last time
Kraken Filly 8.40 Bath
C&D winner who is thriving under the tutelage of Joe Ponting and can emerge on top
