TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bangor, Thirsk, Newbury and Newmarket

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Hidalgo De L'Isle 2.45 Bangor
Scored in good style over C&D on his handicap debut two starts back and it will be no surprise to see him resume progress

Rathbone 3.42 Thirsk
Beaten a short head in this race 12 months ago, having won it in 2021. He shaped well on his latest start

Outbreak 4.10 Newbury
Missed nearly all of last year but he's an improved performer this term and won in taking style at Newmarket last time

Al Barez 5.00 Newmarket
Shaped well after a year off when fourth over C&D at the Craven meeting

Published on 20 May 2023Last updated 09:09, 20 May 2023
