Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bangor, Beverley, Catterick and Haydock on Saturday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.

Mr Wagyu 1.50 Haydock

A well-handicapped sprinter who ran well at Epsom last week when doing comfortably the best of those to chase a strong pace. He has won twice over this C&D.

Midnight Jewel 4.00 Bangor

Shaped as if last month's Southwell hurdle outing was needed, after a break, but still ran with credit. He was a progressive chaser last summer

Jewel Maker 4.25 Beverley

After definite signs of returning to form when a luckless fourth at Redcar, he is of strong interest in this lower grade.

Live In The Moment 4.30 Catterick

A lower draw would have been ideal but he shaped well on his penultimate run and last week's Dash disappointment is easy to forgive.

