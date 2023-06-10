Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Bangor, Beverley, Catterick and Haydock on Saturday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon.
Mr Wagyu 1.50 Haydock
A well-handicapped sprinter who ran well at Epsom last week when doing comfortably the best of those to chase a strong pace. He has won twice over this C&D.
Midnight Jewel 4.00 Bangor
Shaped as if last month's Southwell hurdle outing was needed, after a break, but still ran with credit. He was a progressive chaser last summer
Jewel Maker 4.25 Beverley
After definite signs of returning to form when a luckless fourth at Redcar, he is of strong interest in this lower grade.
Live In The Moment 4.30 Catterick
A lower draw would have been ideal but he shaped well on his penultimate run and last week's Dash disappointment is easy to forgive.
