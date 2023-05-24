Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr, Warwick and Yarmouth on Wednesday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Hotspur Harry 2.35 Yarmouth
Looks the most solid option, back up to his optimum trip off his lower turf mark under a 7lb claimer
Al Husn 3.30 Ayr
Beat all bar a very impressive and classy-looking mare in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket on 1,000 Guineas day
The Big Lense 4.50 Warwick
Encouraging chase run last time and now reverts to hurdling over a more suitable trip and off a 13lb lower mark
Shine On Brendan 5.30 Ayr
Seems poised to go one better having shown he's back in good form with a pair of second-place finishes this month
Published on 24 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 24 May 2023
