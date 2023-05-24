Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr, Warwick and Yarmouth on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

2.35 Yarmouth

Looks the most solid option, back up to his optimum trip off his lower turf mark under a 7lb claimer

3.30 Ayr

Beat all bar a very impressive and classy-looking mare in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket on 1,000 Guineas day

4.50 Warwick

Encouraging chase run last time and now reverts to hurdling over a more suitable trip and off a 13lb lower mark

5.30 Ayr

Seems poised to go one better having shown he's back in good form with a pair of second-place finishes this month

