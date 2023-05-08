Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr, Southwell and Worcester on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Noahthirtytwored 1.45 Worcester
Appears to be on a very handy mark

Highwaygrey 2.55 Ayr
Eyecatcher on his Haydock reappearance

Bond Spirit 3.05 Southwell
Can add to his January course win

Imperative 5.10 Ayr
Should build on Wolverhampton reappearance effort

Published on 8 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 8 May 2023
