Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr, Southwell and Worcester on Monday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Noahthirtytwored 1.45 Worcester
Appears to be on a very handy mark
Highwaygrey 2.55 Ayr
Eyecatcher on his Haydock reappearance
Bond Spirit 3.05 Southwell
Can add to his January course win
Imperative 5.10 Ayr
Should build on Wolverhampton reappearance effort
Published on 8 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 8 May 2023
