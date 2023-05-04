Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr, Redcar and Salisbury
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Bert Kibbler 2.00 Ayr
It's worth persisting with this likely front-runner who has quicker ground again today and remains attractively weighted on some of his earlier AW form.
With Respect 2.45 Salisbury
Lightly raced 6yo who was a fluent winner on AW in February (first-time tongue-tie, retained here) and is well treated on past form on soft.
Feud 3.25 Redcar
Should relish this new trip and show improvement now he's pitched into handicap company for his in-form yard.
Monjules 4.55 Salisbury
Having improved into a fair hurdler for his new yard, he may well be presented with the perfect opportunity on this first Flat run since 2021.
Read these next:
Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Thursday
'He is likely to have more to offer' – our expert tipster with three fancies on Thursday
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.