Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr, Redcar and Salisbury

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

2.00 Ayr

It's worth persisting with this likely front-runner who has quicker ground again today and remains attractively weighted on some of his earlier AW form.

2.45 Salisbury

Lightly raced 6yo who was a fluent winner on AW in February (first-time tongue-tie, retained here) and is well treated on past form on soft.

3.25 Redcar

Should relish this new trip and show improvement now he's pitched into handicap company for his in-form yard.

4.55 Salisbury

Having improved into a fair hurdler for his new yard, he may well be presented with the perfect opportunity on this first Flat run since 2021.

