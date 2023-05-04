Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr, Redcar and Salisbury

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Bert Kibbler 2.00 Ayr

It's worth persisting with this likely front-runner who has quicker ground again today and remains attractively weighted on some of his earlier AW form.

With Respect 2.45 Salisbury

Lightly raced 6yo who was a fluent winner on AW in February (first-time tongue-tie, retained here) and is well treated on past form on soft.

Feud 3.25 Redcar

Should relish this new trip and show improvement now he's pitched into handicap company for his in-form yard.

Monjules 4.55 Salisbury

Having improved into a fair hurdler for his new yard, he may well be presented with the perfect opportunity on this first Flat run since 2021.

Read these next:

Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples  

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Thursday   

'He is likely to have more to offer' – our expert tipster with three fancies on Thursday  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 4 May 2023Last updated 08:00, 4 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips