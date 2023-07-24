Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Two Auld Pals 2.30 Ayr
In a rich vein of form at present and is only 1lb higher than for his recent close second at Hamilton

Whiskey Priest  3.40 Ayr
Successfully dropped to 5f when dead-heating on handicap debut at Yarmouth and should have more to come despite the penalty

See My Baby Jive 4.15 Ayr
Winner of both C&D starts since blinkers have been fitted and can defy a 4lb penalty for the latest of them

Darbucks 4.50 Ayr
Well treated these days and looks ready for another big run after only just losing out over C&D last time

Read these next:

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 24 July 2023Last updated 08:00, 24 July 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips