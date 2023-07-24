Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Two Auld Pals 2.30 Ayr

In a rich vein of form at present and is only 1lb higher than for his recent close second at Hamilton

Whiskey Priest 3.40 Ayr

Successfully dropped to 5f when dead-heating on handicap debut at Yarmouth and should have more to come despite the penalty

See My Baby Jive 4.15 Ayr

Winner of both C&D starts since blinkers have been fitted and can defy a 4lb penalty for the latest of them

Darbucks 4.50 Ayr

Well treated these days and looks ready for another big run after only just losing out over C&D last time

Read these next:

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.